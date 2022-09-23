England boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has said there is “not a lot more players can do” regarding human rights in Qatar, after a decision to wear special captain’s armbands during the World Cup was criticised.

Some said the armbands, showing support for the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign, were not going far enough.

The England manager said human rights lawyers have told him there’s not a lot players can do other than “talk about” the issues.

“We’re asking for change in a country that we’re respectful of, that has made a lot of progress, but we also don’t have any control over.”

