Rugby World Cup: Ireland train in Tours ahead of Tonga clash

Ireland’s squad has been training ahead of their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Tonga in Tours, France, following their crushing 82-8 victory over Romania.

The world’s top-ranked nation are among the favourites to come away with victory in France but have never won a knockout match at the tournament.

Ireland performance coach Gary Keegan believes head coach Andy Farrell is “100 per cent convinced” of breaking new ground.

“It takes a leader who has the confidence in himself to want to break the mould and to want to reach for the stars,” he said.