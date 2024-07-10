ITV commentator Sam Matterface loses voice as England reach Euro 2024 final

ITV commentator Sam Matterface lost his voice as he detailed the moment England reached the Euro 2024 final.

Super sub Ollie Watkins netted in the 90th minute to secure a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday night (10 July) and send Gareth Southgate’s team to Sunday’s showpiece event against Spain.

As the referee blew the final whistle moments later, Matterface’s voice cracked as he suggested the Three Lions are now just “one step from immortality”.

ITV pundits Gary Neville and Ian Wright also went crazy as they watched the winning goal from their studio in Berlin.