Gary Neville and Ian Wright share hug as ITV pundits celebrate England winner

ITV pundits Gary Neville and Ian Wright shared a hug as they celebrated the last-minute winner that sent England into the Euro 2024 final.

Super sub Ollie Watkins netted in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

The goal sparked scenes of jubilation inside Westfalenstadion, with other subs seen spilling onto the pitch to celebrate.

ITV pundits also went crazy as they watched the goal from their studio in Berlin.

“Pundit limbs,” the ITV Football social media account wrote, sharing an amusing video of Neville and Wright celebrating while Roy Keane watched on.