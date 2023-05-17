Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:57
Brentford’s Ivan Toney banned from football for eight months over betting breaches
Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for eight months, the Football Association has announced.
The English forward was charged by the FA in November for 262 alleged breaches of betting rules over a four-year period and has now discovered his punishment.
Toney will be banned until 16 January 2024 and has been fined £50,000 after he admitted to 232 of the alleged breaches.
An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney’s sanctions and he will not be allowed to train with his Brentford team-mates until 17 September.
02:09