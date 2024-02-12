Ivory Coast players erupt in celebration after winning Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast came from behind to complete a dramatic victory and win the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, 11 February, thanks to a late goal from Sébastien Haller.

The Ivorian replacements stormed the pitch as the final whistle sounded, with the Elephants securing a 2-1 win over Nigeria to claim their first AFCON title since 2015.

Legendary striker Didier Drogba was also seen getting involved and jumping for joy on the sidelines when his country clinched the win.

Players Karim Konaté and Wilfried Singo ran towards Drogba with open arms and celebrated with the acclaimed Ivorian.