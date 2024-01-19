Jordan Henderson refuses to criticise Saudi Pro League after Ajax signing

Jordan Henderson refused to criticise the Saudi Pro League during his first Ajax press conference on Friday, 19 January.

The former Liverpool midfielder spoke in Amsterdam following his transfer to the dutch club, having spent just six months in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq FC - a move for which he was heavily critcised.

“A lot of people would probably like us to sit here and criticise the Saudi league and everything that went along with that. But that certainly wasn’t the case and that’s something I’m not going to do,” Henderson told press.

The England international added: “I’ve got full respect for the league, for Ettifaq the club, for the people over there who made us feel welcome,”