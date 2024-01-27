Premier League managers react to Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool

Premier League managers reacted to the news of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool.

The German announced on Friday, 26 January, that he intends to leave Anfield at the end of the current season as he’s “run out of energy.”

“He built the club. He brought the club back where I think they belong,” said Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Marco Silva hailed Klopp also, marking the fact Klopp has managed almost 500 games for Liverpool with immense success throughout.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards called him “one of the best there’s been, ever.”