Gareth Southgate has led a message of support to the Princess of Wales, following news she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The England manager was speaking ahead of his team’s friendly against Brazil, when he sent his “best wishes”.

“Remarkably dignified statement that she gave and we obviously have a very close relationship with the family, so very upset to hear the news but hope everything goes well”, he told reporters.

Others sports stars who have followed suit include Billie Jean King and Gary Lineker.