Lewis Hamilton and George Russell celebrate England Euro 2024 quarter-final win

This is the moment Lewis Hamilton and George Russell celebrated England winning their quarter-final match against Switzerland today (Saturday 6 July).

A video posted to the Mercedes Formula 1 TikTok shows the racing drivers watching the game on large screens with fans behind them.

The pair clap and smile as the crowds behind them erupt into cheers as England win in the penalty shoot-out.

They also had their own achievements to celebrate, as Russell is set to lead Sunday’s race at Silverstone after finishing first in qualifying, with Hamilton starting behind him.