First glimpse of Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari driver in ‘new era’ for team

Ferrari welcomed Lewis Hamilton to the team's base in Maranello, Italy, for his first official day with the Scuderia on Monday, 20 January.

The seven-time world champion announced his move to 12 seasons and six drivers’ championship wins at Mercedes.

At the base, he was greeted by team principal Fred Vasseur and chief executive Benedetto Vigna before meeting with various departments.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram, describing how he is realising his dream and starting a “new era” for Ferrari.