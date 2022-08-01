‘It’s coming home’: Chanting Lionesses gatecrash post-match press conference

England's Lionesses gatecrashed manager Sarina Wiegman's post-match press conference while singing 'it's coming home' in celebration of the team's 2-1 triumph over Germany at the Euros final on 31 July.

Wiegman cracked up as her team bounced into the room chanting the anthem, and joined in the merriment by clapping along.

Once the interview continued, the Dutch football manager spoke of her "personal challenge" in taking up the post to lead the Lionesses, sharing that she was concerned about being able to "bring people together from another culture."

