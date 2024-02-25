Klopp joins Liverpool team to sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after Carabao Cup win

Jurgen Klopp joined his Liverpool team to sing a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after winning the Carabao Cup in extra time on Sunday 25 February.

Pushing aside his colleagues, Klopp goes towards the fans assembled in Wembley Stadium to encourage the singing of the iconic football anthem.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the final 1-0 after a tense regular-time game brought on a late extra-time goal scored by captain Virgil van Dijk.

The 2023/24 season will be Klopp's last at the club he joined in 2015 after announcing his departure earlier in the year.