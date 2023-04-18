Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Delighted Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of the season as Leeds put to sword

01:00

Oliver Browning | 1681803254

Delighted Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of season as Leeds put to sword

A delighted Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool turned in their best display of the season after a thumping 6-1 win at relegation-threatened Leeds.

Klopp’s side halted a five-game winless run in all competitions in emphatic fashion as Leeds were put to the sword at Elland Road on Monday night (17 April).

“That was definitely the best game we’ve played this season,” the German boss said at full-time.

Klopp went on to praise his team’s “calm” nature in “decisive moments”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:53

Carlo Ancelotti speaks about possible Chelsea-Real Madrid tie

00:26

Protester covers snooker table in orange powder

00:32

Moment Boston Marathon winners cut the finish line

00:57

Arteta urges Arsenal to find ‘ruthless mindset’ after dropping points

Editor’s Picks

00:26

Protester covers snooker table in orange powder

00:25

Sunak ignored by students as he asks for questions after maths speech

01:20

Arcturus: What is the new Covid variant causing a surge in cases?

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

More Editor’s Picks

00:49

Four killed, several injured after shooting at birthday party

00:15

Moment gunfire forces Sudan TV broadcast off air as clashes break out

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

00:50

Start of Grand National delayed as protesters storm track

On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

More On The Ground

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

06:17

Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

06:36

How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

05:22

Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing?

06:57

Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?

03:55

Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions

04:02

What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

More Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

Decomplicated

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

09:57

Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’

12:21

Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session

More Music Box

09:13

Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions

02:09

Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session

Millennial Love

14:26

These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:24

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’

26:50

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:20

Jodi Picoult: Anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to trans lives

01:26

Trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:19

Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:09

Adult filmmaker says porn can be as creative as literature and film

News

01:14

Watch: Cowboy builders boast about ripping off 82-year-old victim

01:15

Leighton Amies convicted of killing boy in knife attack

00:31

Angela Merkel receives German Order of Merit

01:05

Gerry Hutch found not guilty of Regency Hotel murder

More News

02:07

Mother of army vet stabbed to death in Harlem rips into Alvin Bragg

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

00:38

SpaceX halts Starship launch minutes before anticipated lift-off

00:39

Two tons of cocaine found floating in Sicilian waters

Climate

00:39

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm

01:02

Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas

00:58

At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

More Climate

00:49

Aerial video shows devastation after tornado rips through Mississippi

00:42

Eight dolphins die after washing onto beach in New Jersey

00:29

Cyclone Freddy: Fast-flowing mudflow tears through Malawi village

02:21

Ocean treaty: What is the historic UN agreement?

Culture

00:32

Man doing bar crawl dressed as Gandalf bumps into Ian McKellen

00:36

Frank Ocean addresses new album speculation during Coachella set

00:25

Phillip Schofield sends message to This Morning fans as he returns

00:35

Bruno Tonioli hits golden buzzer for young dancers halfway through act

More Culture

00:50

Drake Bell responds to police claims that he was ‘missing’

00:49

Kourtney Kardashian called wrong name at altar by Elvis impersonator

01:23

Coronation: What will happen inside Westminster Abbey?

01:29

Mary Quant: Iconic British fashion designer dies aged 93

Lifestyle

01:10

Camilla ‘hurt’ to be branded ‘villain’ by Harry, close friend claims

01:33

King’s coronation crown replica made with hundreds of Scrabble tiles

01:50

Environmentalist ‘honoured’ to write song for King’s coronation

00:23

‘Real-life Snoopy’ goes viral for resemblance to cartoon pooch

More Lifestyle

01:20

TikTok: Montana becomes first US state to ban app

01:40

1953 Coronation photographer hopes King’s will shine light on print

01:14

Ladies Day: Grand National racegoers don finest attire despite rain

01:04

King’s coronation: Take That and Katy Perry among stars to perform

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in