Delighted Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of season as Leeds put to sword

A delighted Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool turned in their best display of the season after a thumping 6-1 win at relegation-threatened Leeds.

Klopp’s side halted a five-game winless run in all competitions in emphatic fashion as Leeds were put to the sword at Elland Road on Monday night (17 April).

“That was definitely the best game we’ve played this season,” the German boss said at full-time.

Klopp went on to praise his team’s “calm” nature in “decisive moments”.

