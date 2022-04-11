Jurgen Klopp agreed with suggestions that his side must be as "close to perfection" as possible for the rest of the season if they are going to win the Premier League.

Liverpool missed the chance to leapfrog title rivals Manchester City and go top of the league with a 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday.

They will likely have to win all of their remaining seven matches and hope Pep Guardiola's side drop points if they are to have any chance of lifting the trophy in May.

