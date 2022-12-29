Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp says

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven will impact what else he can do in the January window.

The club struck an initial £40million deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield after three days of intense negotiations over Christmas and made their move ahead of schedule to see off competition from rival clubs.

Another forward was not top of their list of priorities as Liverpool’s midfield still needs strengthening but their options in that department may be diminished due to their outlay on the Netherlands international.

