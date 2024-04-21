Moment Olympic legend Kelly Holmes gets 2024 London Marathon under way

Watch the moment Dame Kelly Holmes gets the 2024 London Marathon under way.

The Olympic legend pushed the plunger to set the elite men away, with thousands following behind.

More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part in this year’s race.

Among the runners will be 20 MPs and peers, the most in the event’s history, including Jeremy Hunt.

Other famous faces include comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, who is running for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Hardest Geezer Russ Cook, who finished running the entire length of Africa on 7 April, will take part in support of the Running Charity.