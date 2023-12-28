Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler admits he has ‘nothing to lose’ in historic run

Luke Littler is daring to dream after he became the youngest player to reach the fourth round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old has taken the Alexandra Palace tournament by storm and wowed an adoring crowd with a sensational performance to destroy Matt Campbell 4-1 in the last 32.

Littler could meet his hero Raymond van Barneveld in the last 16 if the Dutchman can beat Jim Williams on Friday 29 December.

Speaking after his historic third-round win, Littler admitted he has “nothing to lose now” after already over-achieving in the tournament.