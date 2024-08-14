Mary Earps becomes first female footballer to get Madame Tussauds waxwork

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has become the first professional female footballer to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London and hopes it will “break barriers and push boundaries”.

Members of the public, who took part in a national competition held by the attraction, voted for the goalkeeper to be “immortalised” following the Lionesses’ success at Euro 2022, and reaching the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Earps, 31, who was vice-captain at the World Cup and received the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper of the tournament, said it is “a great feeling” to be recognised.

She added it was “a bizarre one” that members of the public had voted for her, but hopes the rest of her teammates will soon have their own wax figures at Madame Tussauds to help inspire people to “push boundaries”.