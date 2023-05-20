Man City players celebrate winning the Premier League

Manchester City players erupted into celebrations at the final whistle of Arsenal v Nottingham Forest as the result sealed the title for the club.

The video, posted to the side’s Twitter account, shows the moment the team won the league for the fifth time in six seasons.

Arsenal’s defeat to Nottingham Forest ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side retained their Premier League crown with three games to spare.

City have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League matches during the run-in to wrap up the Premier League in typically dominant fashion.

