‘Internal matter’: Ten Hag vows to ‘deal’ with Rashford after reported nightclub trip

Erik ten Hag promised to deal with the absence of Marcus Rashford after the England striker missed Manchester United’s 4-2 FA Cup victory at Newport.

Rashford reported ill on Friday after reportedly spending the previous evening at a Belfast nightclub.

“The rest is an internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it,” Ten Hag said after watching his side survive a massive fright in South Wales as League Two Newport fought back to 2-2.

Ten Hag said there was a “no good culture” when he arrived at United in 2022 and he has encountered disciplinary issues during his Old Trafford tenure.