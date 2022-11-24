Man United legend Roy Keane reacts to Glazers’ decision to sell club

Roy Keane shared his take on the Glazer family’s decision to sell Manchester United.

Speaking on ITV, the former Manchester United player said he is happy for the club’s fans as it’s “good news” for them.

“Over the last few years, the fans have wanted the owners out, there’s been no relationship with them - obviously they’re business people,” the Irish sporting legend said.

The US-based owners have put the club up for sale after 20 years of ownership, which was protested frequently by the club’s supporters.

