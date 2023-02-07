Manchester City is at risk of being expelled from the Premier League over an alleged 100 breaches of finance rules.

If the breaches are proven, the club could be docked points or removed from the championship completely.

The Premier League has referred the team to an independent commission to examine the allegations.

It will be examining the club between the 2009-10 season and the 2017-18 campaign.

This video details the alleged breaches.

