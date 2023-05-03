Kevin De Bruyne faces fitness test ahead of Manchester City clash with West Ham

Kevin De Bruyne faces a fitness test ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Wednesday.

The influential Belgium playmaker missed the champions’ victory at Fulham on Sunday with an unspecified knock and is again a doubt as the Hammers visit the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of the match, Pep Guardiola admitted De Bruyne has “started to move” but hadn’t trained in the days leading up.

He was one of the standout players a week ago when City beat Arsenal 4-1 to take back control of the title race.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.