Ten Hag urges Man Utd to match ‘fuel’ of Everton’s anger after 10-point penalty

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to match Everton’s energy ahead of Sunday’s (26 November) game, as he says players and fans will be “mad” about the 10-point penalty imposed on the club.

United travel to Goodison Park this weekend to face a team fuelled by a sense of injustice after an independent commission imposed the sanction on the club for a breach of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

“If they are mad and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game,” Ten Hag said.