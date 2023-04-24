Man United will give everything to deny Man City treble, Ten Hag says

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United will give everything they have to prevent Manchester City from completing the treble when they meet in the FA Cup final.

United beat Brighton on penalties after a goalless draw at Wembley to progress to May’s showpiece against their city rivals.

Solly March missed the vital spot-kick for Roberto De Zerbi’s team after both sides converted their first six penalties, as United booked their second domestic final of the season following their Carabao Cup win in February.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.