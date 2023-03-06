Roy Keane says he’d ‘go missing’ if he was part of humiliated Man Utd squad

Roy Keane says Manchester United’s more “senior” players “really let the club down” at Anfield on Sunday, 5 March.

The side suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool, marking their worst-ever competitive defeat.

“You’d go into hiding. You would. You would go into hiding,” the former Manchester United captain said following the game.

He added that he would “go missing for a few months” if he let his side down like that as it was such an “embarrassment.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.