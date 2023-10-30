Reporter challenges Ten Hag on not starting Varane: ‘Did you actually say why?’

Erik ten Hag has defended not selecting Raphael Varane in Manchester United’s 3-0 loss in the derby against Manchester City.

When asked to explain his thinking behind his decision, the manager told a reporter: “I said it from the start... I just explained it to the question of Samuel (Luckhurst) why, so I have to explain again?”

When asked if he “actually explained why”, Ten Hag appeared to bristle at the follow-up question.

“Sorry? I said why... To play with Rapha and Maguire over the left, that can give problems and then you end up only kicking long balls,” he added.