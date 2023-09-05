Mason Greenwood trains with Getafe following controversial move from Man United

Getafe have shared footage of Mason Greenwood taking part in his first training session, following his controversial loan move from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old was suspended by the Premier League club in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Over the summer, United faced criticism over reports they could bring him back into the fold, and the player completed a switch to Spain on deadline day.

Greenwood’s arrival was heavily promoted on social media by Getafe, with the club now sharing footage of his first training session.