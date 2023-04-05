Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

Golf's top players are ready to tee off in Augusta, but which one will come out on top in 2023's The Masters? There are a few favourites but with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods coming into form there's every chance one of the sport's biggest names takes the prize from the favourite Scottie Scheffler. But will it be the big story be the lack of competitiveness from LIV championship players?

Sports editor Jack Rathborn answers your questions on what to look out for on the green during The Masters.