All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams showed off his softer side as he broke down in tears on his children’s first day of school.

The New Zealand rugby star couldn’t contain his pride as his sons left on Tuesday morning.

“My kids, it’s their first day of school. I’m getting emotional,” he said, in a video posted on social media.

“My two boys are going to school this year. My eldest son’s got a tie on and my youngest son’s in uniform.”

Williams added that “life goes fast” as he shed a tear, admitting that his wife was also crying off camera.