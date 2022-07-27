Eddie Howe has reacted to Newcastle’s “very difficult” pre-season fixture against Benfica.

The Toon were beaten 3-2 by their Portuguese opponents at the Estadio da Luz, with Henrique Araujo’s 89th-minute goal the decider.

Miguel Almiron had scored the two Newcastle goals that looked set to be enough for the draw.

“It was a very good game, real high quality, for me, this was a Premier League game in terms of standards,” Howe said of his football team’s performance.

“The start of the game was difficult for us, they’re a very good team.”

