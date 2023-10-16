NFL star Tyreek Hill celebrates touchdown with backflip selfie

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill celebrated a touchdown in style on Sunday - grabbing a camera and filming himself doing a backflip.

NFL UK initially shared the impressive footage on their X social media account, before deleting it shortly after.

Hill was penalised for taunting, and his use of an external prop during the celebration means that could be fined a significant amount of money.

The NFL announced on Saturday - one day before his latest shenanigans - that the star wide receiver had been fined $10,927 for taunting during last week’s win over the New York Giants.

Hill flashed a peace sign as he sprinted into the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown.