Handful of NHL players object to wearing LGBT pride-themed jerseys

Canadian brothers have become the latest to join a handful of NHL players objecting to wear Pride-themed warm-up jerseys.

Mark and Eric Staal of the Florida Panthers refused to wear the jerseys designed to support the LGBT community.

They released a statement ahead of their home game against Toronto Maple Leafs, saying: "We carry no judgment on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey.

"Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a Pride jersey it goes against our Christian beliefs."

