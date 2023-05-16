Nike and AJ Tracey launch campaign to raise funds for Grenfell Athletic FC

Nike and AJ Tracey have launched a campaign to raise funds for Grenfell Athletic FC.

Formed almost six years ago, the football club is made up of the survivors and bereaved of the 2017 Grenfell fire and its wider West London community.

“No matter where you come from, where you grew up, what you had to go through, what you’ve seen, what you’ve done...it’s all about where you’re at now and where you’re going”, Tracey says in the clip.

A number of children, wearing the kit, feature in the short film, which ends with the words: “Let’s keep their dreams alive”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.