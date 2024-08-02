Olympics: Gender eligibility is ‘a minefield,’ says IOC spokesperson

Gender eligibility is a “minefield”, an International Olympic Committee spokesperson said today (2 August).

Mark Adams made the admission as he addressed the media over the IOC’s decision to allow two boxers who failed a gender eligibility test to compete at Paris 2024.

Mr Adams said: “This is a minefield and we want a simple explanation. Everyone wants a black-and-white explanation of how we can determine this. That explanation does not exist, neither in the scientific communtity or anywhere else.”