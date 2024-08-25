Team USA soccer player Lynn Williams has revealed she broke her Olympic gold metal while out celebrating.

The Gotham FC player said she got “carried away” dancing with her teammates after the US women beat Brazil in the final.

In a video posted to TikTok on Friday (23 August), Williams said she had her medal on her shoulder “like a little purse”, when it fell to the ground.

Williams said she's been in contact with the IOC and hopes to get the dint in the medal fixed.