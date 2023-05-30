Sky Brown was ecstatic as she found out that she picked up a gold medal at first World Skateboarding Tour event of the season.

The 14-year-old is preparing for what could be her second Olympics next year in Paris, after becoming Britain’s youngest medallist at the Toyko games.

Brown took first place with a score of 90.84 at San Juan Park in Argentina on Sunday, 28 May, picking up ranking points towards qualifying for Paris 2024.

