Cricket World Cup: Pat Cummins awkwardly left alone on stage during trophy lift

Australian captain Pat Cummins was caught in an awkward moment after his side beat India in the Cricket World Cup final.

Cummins was presented with the trophy by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles.

Both Modi and Marles abruptly left the stage to shake hands with the Australian team, leaving Cummins on his own.

The Australian captain was on the stage clutching the trophy on his own for 30 seconds with fireworks going off behind him before his teammates joined him.