Pep Guardiola says Newcastle ‘have everything’ after 3-3 thriller at St James’ Park

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Newcastle following their 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.

The Spaniard’s side were forced to come back from 3-1 down to tie the game, with Newcastle’s French winger Alan Saint-Maximin causing City problems defensively.

When asked about opposite manager Eddie Howe, Guardiola said: “He is one of the top managers. He took over the team last season in difficult position (and) circumstances, and (he’s) made an incredible effort”.

“They (Newcastle) have everything”, he added.

