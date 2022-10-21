Aston Villa sacked manager Steven Gerrard in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Fulham on Thursday evening.

The Premier League side have won just two of 11 outings this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” a short statement read.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.