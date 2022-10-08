Chelsea coach Graham Potter vowed not to take any chances with N’Golo Kante’s fitness after confirming he will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss refuses to field the influential World Cup winner until his latest hamstring problem is completely solved.

“I can only speak for myself, the welfare of the player is important, I don’t want to take a risk with that,” Potter said.

“From my perspective, I want to make sure the player is safe.”

