The Premier League returns next week, for what could be one of the strangest football seasons in recent memory.

Due to the World Cup taking place this winter, domestic campaigns around the world will take a break as players take to the biggest stage.

But back in England, regardless of the international tournament, the Premier League is expected to be another intense and exciting affair.

Manchester City held off tough competition from Liverpool to win a two-horse title race last season, but this time round, things could be very different.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.