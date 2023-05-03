Sam Allardyce named as Leeds manager after Javi Gracia is sacked

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has been named as the new Leeds boss after Javi Gracia was sacked after a series of poor results.

The 68-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving West Brom in May 2021, will take charge of the club until the end of the season.

He will try to guide Leeds in their four remaining Premier League games in a bid to keep them in England’s top flight.

The club are sitting 17th in the table - level on points with 18th place Nottingham Forest - with fixtures against Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham to come.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.