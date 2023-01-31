Premier League: Weston McKennie ‘super excited’ to join Leeds on loan

New Leeds United signing Weston McKennie has said he is “super excited” to be at Elland Road after completing his loan move.

“Can’t wait for the first game, looking forward to your support and looking forward to winning games together, marching on together,” he said in a short video shared on social media.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins Leeds on loan from Juventus, having played 21 times in all competitions for the Italian side this season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.