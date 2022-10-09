Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with tight win at Brighton

An emotional Antonio Conte hailed his “top men” after watching Tottenham Hotspur honour late football coach Gian Piero Ventrone by winning 1-0 at Brighton thanks to Harry Kane’s first-half header.

Conte had known the highly-respected Italian for almost three decades and was in tears following a pre-match minute’s applause for his friend.

“It was really, really difficult for us to be focused on the game,” Conte explained.

Spurs moved just one point behind rivals Arsenal in second place following the win, and are now three points behind league leaders Manchester City.

