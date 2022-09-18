Celtic supporters chanted throughout a minute’s applause in memory of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their Scottish Premiership game against St Mirren on Sunday.

Some fans could be heard chanting “if you hate the royal family clap your hands” and a banner containing the same phrase could be seen in the away end.

The players and coaching staff continued to clap throughout the disturbance.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had previously expressed the club’s wish that fans be “respectful” during any tributes.

On Saturday, Dundee United supporters also disrupted a minute’s silence ahead of their game against Rangers.

