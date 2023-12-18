Philippe Clement demands more from Rangers after Viaplay Cup win

Philippe Clement has urged his players to be hungry for more success after Rangers won the Viaplay Cup.

The Glaswegian side beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday 17 December.

“I think if you feel this (success), it creates a certain hunger for more. That’s my mentality and it’s always how I’ve been and I see this more and more in the dressing room,” Clement told the press after the win.

It was the 28th time Rangers won the trophy, although their first since 2011, and marked 14 games unbeaten under the Belgian.