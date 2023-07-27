Jude Bellingham responds after clashing with Lisandro Martinez over pre-season tackle

Jude Bellingham has no hard feelings after being caught by a controversial challenge from Lisandro Martinez during a pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The England midfielder squared up to the Argentine after being scythed down towards the end of the first half.

Despite a shoving match, Bellingham insisted “the little tiff” will stay on the field and described his opponent as a “brilliant player”.

“I came in at half-time, F-ing this, F-ing that. But when he came over and said all the best when he came off, I really respected it,” the 20-year-old explained.

“He’s a great competitor, a great player.”