Sergio Ramos in tears as he is unveiled to fans on return to boyhood club Sevilla

Sergio Ramos was in tears as he returned to his boyhood club Sevilla.

The 37-year-old defender has signed a one-year deal with the La Liga outfit, having left Paris St-Germain on a free transfer.

He became emotional on Wednesday night as he was presented to fans at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Ramos won a World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, while also lifting four Champions League with Real Madrid at club level.

He grew up on the outskirts of Seville and joined the club’s academy aged seven, before moving to Real.